CORRECTED-BRIEF- Borgosesia FY net loss group share shrinks to EUR 2.6 mln
* Reported on April 14 FY net loss group share of 2.6 million euros ($2.77 million) versus loss of 5.6 million euros a year ago
Jan 20 Unicredit :
* UniCredit central and eastern Europe chief Vivaldi says at a Euromoney conference the majority of CEE jobs will stay in Austria
* Unicredit central and eastern Europe chief Vivaldi says the precise calculation is not yet done
* Unicredit's Vivaldi says Russian unit has performed better than own expectations
* Unicredit's Vivaldi says expects lower profitability from Russia, target is to defend value of asset Further company coverage: (Reporting by Francois Murphy and Alexandra Schwarz-Goerlich)
