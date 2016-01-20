Jan 20 Unicredit :

* UniCredit central and eastern Europe chief Vivaldi says at a Euromoney conference the majority of CEE jobs will stay in Austria

* Unicredit central and eastern Europe chief Vivaldi says the precise calculation is not yet done

* Unicredit's Vivaldi says Russian unit has performed better than own expectations

* Unicredit's Vivaldi says expects lower profitability from Russia, target is to defend value of asset Further company coverage: (Reporting by Francois Murphy and Alexandra Schwarz-Goerlich)