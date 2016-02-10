BRIEF-Buffett-Backed 3G Capital weighing bid for Panera Bread- NY Post, citing sources
April 11 Buffett-backed Private Equity Firm 3G Capital Weighing Bid For Panera Bread - NY Post, citing sources Source text : http://nyp.st/2p0VVNJ
Feb 10 Austrian Province of Carinthia's finance chief Gaby Schaunig:
* Says province well prepared for any legal situation that may arise linked to Heta Asset Resolution bond buyback offer
* Says it would be an "illusion" to think there will be any top-up of offer
* Reiterates that current offer is the only one that will be made and is the best one possible Further company coverage:
BIRMINGHAM, Ala., April 10 Alabama Governor Robert Bentley resigned on Monday after pleading guilty to two misdemeanors related to campaign finance violations and linked to his relationship with a former adviser, ending a year-long scandal that has enveloped the state's government.