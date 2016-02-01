Feb 1 Raiffeisen Bank International board member
Peter Lennkh says in interview with Austrian newspaper
Wirtschaftsblatt:
* NPL rate in Poland is roughly 7.9 percent
* Trend of cutting jobs and branches in Ukraine will
continue, extent still under discussion
* Expects good full-year results in Russia, though low oil
price is a concern
* Bank wants to reopen office in Tehran as quickly as
possible
* First Iran must rejoin international system, which can
take months, RBI in "intensive talks" with Iranian banks
Further company coverage:
(Reporting by Francois Murphy)