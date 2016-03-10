March 10 (Reuters) -
* Austrian finance minister Schelling says markets are
nervous
* Austrian finance minister Schelling says the euro is a
stable currency
* Austrian finance minister Schelling says we are miles from
ECB's inflation target
* Austrian finance minister Schelling says if Heta bond
buyback offer fails, Austria will do no more
* Austrian finance minister Schelling says expects
announcement on Monday on whether Heta bond buyback offer has
been accepted by enough creditors
* Austrian finance minister Schelling says I have done
everything to solve the problem on Heta
* Austrian finance minister Schelling says we are far from
having a banking crisis
* Austrian finance minister Schelling says the market for
Austrian government bonds is extremely stable
* Austrian finance minister Schelling says there is no room
for manoeuvre on Heta bond buyback offer
