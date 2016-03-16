March 16 Raiffeisen Bank International
:
* CEO Sevelda says not to be expected that Russia will match
2015's earnings
* CEO Sevelda says hopes to exceed cost saving target
significantly
* Sevelda says rather unlikely will pay a dividend for 2016
* Sevelda says assume we will make a profit in 2016
* CFO Gruell says of Polbank a sale in this environment is
not easy to carry out
* CFO Gruell says we do not feel under time pressure on
Polbank
* CFO Gruell says total restructuring costs of 550 million
euros will not be exceeded
* CEO Sevelda says negotiating with interested parties on
sale of Zuno
* CEO Sevelda says fundamentally we want to sell Polbank but
not under any circumstances and at any price
* CFO Gruell says significant amount of restructuring costs
will be in 2015
