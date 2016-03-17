March 17 Raiffeisen Bank International
:
* CFO Gruell says Polbank IPO preparations are underway,
will file prospectus relatively soon
* CFO Gruell says Polbank sale makes sense because we are
not in a position to upscale our business in Poland
* CEO Sevelda says a couple of parties are interested in
taking over leasing business in Poland
* CEO Sevelda says we will probably keep franc mortgage
portfolio in Poland, possibly for a long time
* CEO Sevelda says depending on what the offers are, we will
have to decide whether we sell Polbank or keep it and
restructure it
* CEO Sevelda says for the moment, our aim is to sell
Polbank
* CEO Sevelda says discussing whether to reopen office in
Tehran jointly with other banks
* Sevelda says could open representative office in Iran
within next 12 months
Further company coverage: