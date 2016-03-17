March 17 Raiffeisen Bank International :

* CFO Gruell says Polbank IPO preparations are underway, will file prospectus relatively soon

* CFO Gruell says Polbank sale makes sense because we are not in a position to upscale our business in Poland

* CEO Sevelda says a couple of parties are interested in taking over leasing business in Poland

* CEO Sevelda says we will probably keep franc mortgage portfolio in Poland, possibly for a long time

* CEO Sevelda says depending on what the offers are, we will have to decide whether we sell Polbank or keep it and restructure it

* CEO Sevelda says for the moment, our aim is to sell Polbank

* CEO Sevelda says discussing whether to reopen office in Tehran jointly with other banks

* Sevelda says could open representative office in Iran within next 12 months Further company coverage: