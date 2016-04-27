April 27 Austrian "bad bank" Heta says

* publishes 2015 results including cash reserve increasing to 4.3 billion eur from 2.4 billion in 2014

* 2015 negative consolidated equity (excluding minority interests) is -5.7 billion eur, versus -5.2 billion eur in 2014

* 2015 result after taxes under IFRS is -496 million eur, compared with -7.42 billion in 2014, largely due to rescinding of HAASANG law Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: