BRIEF-Guosen Securities to issue up to 5 bln yuan 3-year bonds
* Says to issue up to 5.0 billion yuan ($724.70 million) 3-year bonds
May 4 Erste Group :
* CEO says in conference call plan to pay dividend for 2016 but will not give a payout ratio for now
* CEO Treichl says in conference call confident deal to sell stake in Hungarian unit to Hungary will be completed by mid-June Further company coverage:
* Says to issue up to 5.0 billion yuan ($724.70 million) 3-year bonds
* IDBI Bank ltd says received notice of one day strike on april 12 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2omra69) Further company coverage: