BRIEF-Trematon Capital Investments says HY HEPS will increase by 179 pct from last year
* Intrinsic NAV seen decreaseing by c.2% to 361 cents per share from 367 cents per share at previous interim period
May 4 Erste Group :
* CEO Treichl says GE Money has been aggressive on consumer lending in Czech Republic, maybe too aggressive, sees little scope for them to be more aggressive
* Erste Group's Treichl says does not think presidential election will have an economic effect on Austria
* Treichl says could very well be that dividend payout ratio moves towards 50 percent
* Treichl says wants confirmation of SREP ratios for coming years before deciding on dividend payout Further company coverage:
* To conduct private placement offering to raise minimum of $3 million offering consisting of minimum of 8.6 million units at $0.35/unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: