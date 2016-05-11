May 11 Raiffeisen Bank International :
* CEO sevelda says will not be able to provide further
details about potential merger with at this time
* Sevelda says still fully committed to Polbank IPO by
end-June, but subject to market environment
* CFO Gruell says does not expect major downward movement in
NII in coming quarters
* Sevelda says aim of RBI board is to ensure that any future
transaction with RZB leads to optimal structure for all RBI
shareholders
* Sevelda says RZB merger would need to be approved by
supervisory board and shareholder meeting with 75 percent
majority
* Sevelda says reduction of group complexity and greater
transparency at group level in interest of RBI
* Sevelda says cost savings of RZB merger would be limited
