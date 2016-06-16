Italy grants state guarantee for Pop Vicenza, Veneto's new bonds
MILAN, Feb 1 Italy has granted a state guarantee on new bonds to be issued by Banca Popolare di Vicenza and Veneto Banca, the two regional banks said on Wednesday.
June 16 Raiffeisen Bank International :
* CEO Sevelda says ECB looks primarily at RZB's capital ratio rather than RBI's
* CEO Sevelda says RZB's capital use is not optimal
* CFO Gruell says Zuno sale did not happen because there was no agreement between the buyer and the supervisor
* CEO Sevelda says will have additional cost-saving programmes in 2018
* CFO Gruell says Polbank to be sold to a company listed in Poland Further company coverage:
Says sale will result in a financial statement gain of approximately $110 million and a tax gain of approximately $393 million
StoneCastle acquires insured deposit sweep business from Intermedium Financial