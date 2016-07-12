July 12 (Reuters) -

* Austrian Chancellor Kern says banks to make collective one- off payment of 1 billion eur as part of bank tax reform

* Austrian Chancellor Kern says bank tax to be reduced to around 100 million eur annually

* Erste Group CEO says welcomes agreement on Austrian bank tax reduction

* Austria's central bank says welcomes bank tax reduction

* Austria's central bank says reduced bank tax will help Austrian banks' competitiveness Further company coverage: