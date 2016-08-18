European shares seen lower; eyes on Allianz, WS Atkins. For more see the equities LiveMarkets blog
MILAN, Jan 30 Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
Aug 18 Raiffeisen Bank International :
* CEO Sevelda says in conference call no decision has been taken by management on merger with RZB
* Sevelda says we believe we will have fully absorbed the problems in Asia this year
* Sevelda says basis of valuations for merger with RZB will be H1 results
* Sevelda says we will give a range for exchange ratio for merger in Sept
* Sevelda says too early to comment on whether will have to take valuation losses on Polbank sale Further company coverage:
MILAN, Jan 30 Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
LONDON, Jan 30 The British government has cut its stake in Lloyds Banking Group to just below 5 percent as it aims to return the bank to full private ownership in the next few months.
Jan 30 Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd