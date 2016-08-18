Aug 18 Raiffeisen Bank International :

* CEO Sevelda says in conference call no decision has been taken by management on merger with RZB

* Sevelda says we believe we will have fully absorbed the problems in Asia this year

* Sevelda says basis of valuations for merger with RZB will be H1 results

* Sevelda says we will give a range for exchange ratio for merger in Sept

* Sevelda says too early to comment on whether will have to take valuation losses on Polbank sale Further company coverage: