BRIEF-360 Capital Total Return Fund is undertaking a placement to institutional investors
* Undertaking a placement to institutional investors of new fully paid ordinary stapled units
Feb 10 Ca Immo Says
* CA Immo says issues 150 million eur bond with maturity of 7 yrs
* Subscription Period Feb 12 - 16 for private investors in Austria, Germany, Luxembourg Further company coverage:
* Undertaking a placement to institutional investors of new fully paid ordinary stapled units
April 10 Elliott Management Corp's activist campaign to shake up Anglo-Australian mining group BHP Billiton relies on tested U.S. shareholder activism strategies to deliver one of the hedge fund's biggest ever bets on a company.