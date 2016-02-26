Feb 26 Erste Group :

* CEO Treichl says in conference call see potential of loan growth being stronger for Erste than most of its competitors

* Treichl says sees very little chance that we can reduce operating expense base, expect it to grow a little bit

* Treichl says we would definitely see a decline in our operating results in 2016

* Treichl says if everything stays the same and loan growth doesn't increase significantly, dividend payout ratio might increase

* Erste Group executive says expects can keep risk costs stable this year

* Treichl says dividend payout ratio will depend on capital situation

* Treichl says more than 50 percent sure that we can achieve something on reducing bank tax in Austria