BRIEF-Gluskin Sheff + Associates says estimated AUM as at March 31 2017, were $8.9 bln
* Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc - estimated assets under management as at March 31, 2017, were $8.9 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 26 Erste Group :
* CEO Treichl says in conference call see potential of loan growth being stronger for Erste than most of its competitors
* Treichl says sees very little chance that we can reduce operating expense base, expect it to grow a little bit
* Treichl says we would definitely see a decline in our operating results in 2016
* Treichl says if everything stays the same and loan growth doesn't increase significantly, dividend payout ratio might increase
* Erste Group executive says expects can keep risk costs stable this year
* Treichl says dividend payout ratio will depend on capital situation
* Treichl says more than 50 percent sure that we can achieve something on reducing bank tax in Austria
