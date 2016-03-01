March 1 Raiffeisen Bank International :

* Says sale of Zuno Bank to Alfa Banking Group will not be completed

* Says Alfa Banking Group's parent company, ABH Holdings, pulled out of sale contract

* Says reason for pulling out not connected to Zuno

* Says considering various options for Zuno including full and partial sale and integrating it into its units

* Says the effect of the transaction on RBI's regulatory capital ratios would have been negligible Further company coverage: