BRIEF-AMES National Corp Q1 earnings per share $0.39
* Q1 net interest income totaled $9.9 million, an increase of 0.5% compared to same quarter a year ago Source text - http://bit.ly/2p3SFo3 Further company coverage:
March 1 Raiffeisen Bank International :
* Says sale of Zuno Bank to Alfa Banking Group will not be completed
* Says Alfa Banking Group's parent company, ABH Holdings, pulled out of sale contract
* Says reason for pulling out not connected to Zuno
* Says considering various options for Zuno including full and partial sale and integrating it into its units
* Says the effect of the transaction on RBI's regulatory capital ratios would have been negligible Further company coverage:
* Q1 net interest income totaled $9.9 million, an increase of 0.5% compared to same quarter a year ago Source text - http://bit.ly/2p3SFo3 Further company coverage:
* Blackstone and canada pension plan investment board to acquire ascend learning from providence equity partners and ontario teachers' pension plan