BRIEF-Apivio provides update on Nuri bid
* Board continues to believe that there are alternative transactions to Nuri offer that will provide greater value
Feb 10 (Reuters) -
* Telekom Austria CEO says we want to become a bigger company, want to become relevant player in europe, have right assets to do that
* Telekom Austria CEO says we need to keep up current M&A strategy
* Telekom Austria CFO says sees in Bulgaria improving in private customers segment, but need to improve business customer segment
* Telekom Austria CFO says expects recovery in Croatia to continue in 2016
* Telekom Austria CEO says we will keep capex very high in Austria Further company coverage:
