* Immofinanz CEO says if Russia portfolio is not sold, could be listed in vienna, but no decision yet

* Immofinanz CFO says will fly to london for roadshow today with view to speaking with remaining ca immo shareholders

* Immofinanz CEO says does not expect any regulatory obstacles to acquisition of CA Immo stake

* Immofinanz CFO says to finance acquisition of CA Immo stake with 200 million eur cash, 300 million convertible bond

* Immofinanz spokeswoman says there won't be takeover offer for CA Immo, merger with CA Immo would not have been possible with O1 group Further company coverage: