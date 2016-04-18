April 18 (Reuters) -
* Immofinanz CEO says if Russia portfolio is not sold, could
be listed in vienna, but no decision yet
* Immofinanz CFO says will fly to london for roadshow today
with view to speaking with remaining ca immo shareholders
* Immofinanz CEO says does not expect any regulatory
obstacles to acquisition of CA Immo stake
* Immofinanz CFO says to finance acquisition of CA Immo
stake with 200 million eur cash, 300 million convertible bond
* Immofinanz spokeswoman says there won't be takeover offer
for CA Immo, merger with CA Immo would not have been possible
with O1 group
