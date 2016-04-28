April 28 Raiffeisenlandesbank Niederoesterreich-Wien :

* Says 2015 net profit 65.4 million eur versus 2014 net loss of 248.6 million eur

* Says CET 1 ratio 13.8 percent at end-2015, above SREP ratio prescribed by ECB

* Says impairment of holding company's stake in Raiffeisen Zentralbank was 99.3 million eur

* Says holding company's 2015 impairments and restructuring costs roughly 200 million eur

* Says expects costs to rise further in 2016

* Says plans to accentuate consolidation strategy significantly in H2 because of very challenging environment

