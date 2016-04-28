BRIEF-Vicinity Centres and Perron Group enters into contract for sale of residential air rights
* Together with co-owner Perron Group, contract for sale of residential air rights has been entered into with Golden Age Group.
April 28 Raiffeisenlandesbank Niederoesterreich-Wien :
* Says 2015 net profit 65.4 million eur versus 2014 net loss of 248.6 million eur
* Says CET 1 ratio 13.8 percent at end-2015, above SREP ratio prescribed by ECB
* Says impairment of holding company's stake in Raiffeisen Zentralbank was 99.3 million eur
* Says holding company's 2015 impairments and restructuring costs roughly 200 million eur
* Says expects costs to rise further in 2016
* Says plans to accentuate consolidation strategy significantly in H2 because of very challenging environment
* Says will introduce reorganisation measures this year to create a slim, simple bank Further company coverage:
LONDON, April 10 Brexit and political uncertainty in Europe are likely to depress merger activity among European insurers this year, after a steep decline in deals in 2016, ratings agency AM Best said on Monday.