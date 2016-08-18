British government cuts stake in Lloyds to below 5 percent
LONDON, Jan 30 The British government has cut its stake in Lloyds Banking Group to just below 5 percent as it aims to return the bank to full private ownership in the next few months.
Aug 18 Raiffeisen Bank International :
* CFO Gruell says must wait until September to comment on effect of merger on CET 1 ratio
* CEO Sevelda repeats we will not sell Polbank at any price
* Gruell says level of capital in Czech Republic is definitely sufficient, allowing also for dividends Further company coverage:
LONDON, Jan 30 The British government has cut its stake in Lloyds Banking Group to just below 5 percent as it aims to return the bank to full private ownership in the next few months.
Jan 30 Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd
* Names 33-year company veteran Nakata CEO, effective April 1 (Adds Q3 results, comment)