BRIEF-Neptune to raise 10 bln won via private placement
* Says it will issue 6 million shares via private placement to raise 10 billion won, at 1,670 won per share
Aug 26 Raiffeisen Zentralbank :
* Says H1 net profit 12 million eur
* Says fully loaded CET 1 ratio 10.6 pct at end-H1
* Raiffeisen Zentralbank says negative effect from sale of Uniqa stake is already included in RZB's half year results in the amount of 126 million eur
* Raiffeisen Zentralbank says after the law on Austrian bank tax becomes effective, the group expects annual payments of approximately 20 mln eur, starting in 2017
* Says under reformed Austrian bank tax Austrian banks are to make a one-off payment which will amount to around 145 million eur for RZB Further company coverage:
Jan 31 India's economy should grow between 6.75 percent and 7.5 percent in the financial year beginning on April 1, a government report forecast on Tuesday. For more details and other highlights from India's annual economic survey, click here: (Reporting By Delhi Bureau)
Jan 31 An upsurge in protectionism poses serious medium-term risk for exports, a key Indian government report said on Tuesday.