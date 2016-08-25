Aug 25 CA Immo :
* CEO says does not enter Immofinanz merger talks with
dented self-confidence
* CEO says first talks for merger with Immofinanz in the
beginning of September
* CFO says hopes can announce news on office acquisition in
CEE soon
* CEO says sees no big impact yet from Brexit on demand in
Germany
* CEO says sees partial overheating in urban German
residential market, sees bubble developing
* CEO says has no preference about spin-off or sale of
Immofinanz Russia portfolio
* CFO says merger with Immofinanz not without alternative
* CFO says still realistic to expect vote on merger with
Immofinanz at AGM in H2 2017
