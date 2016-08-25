Aug 25 CA Immo :

* CEO says does not enter Immofinanz merger talks with dented self-confidence

* CEO says first talks for merger with Immofinanz in the beginning of September

* CFO says hopes can announce news on office acquisition in CEE soon

* CEO says sees no big impact yet from Brexit on demand in Germany

* CEO says sees partial overheating in urban German residential market, sees bubble developing

* CEO says has no preference about spin-off or sale of Immofinanz Russia portfolio

* CFO says merger with Immofinanz not without alternative

* CFO says still realistic to expect vote on merger with Immofinanz at AGM in H2 2017

