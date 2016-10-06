BRIEF-Royal Bank Of Canada announces share repurchase program as part of its normal course issuer bid
* Royal Bank Of Canada announces specific share repurchase program as part of its normal course issuer bid
Oct 6 Raiffeisen Bank International :
* CEO Sevelda says a couple of elements are crucial for merger's exchange rate, and Poland has an influence
* CFO Gruell says will most likely have to keep Polish Swiss franc loan portfolio, which is reflected in merger valuation
* Gruell says exact scope of carving out of Polbank activities has not finally been agreed, do not want to disclose anything until agreement reached
* Sevelda, asked if merger valuation range will change, says the range is broad enough
* Sevelda says management will most likely not propose a dividend for 2016 Further company coverage:
* Royal Bank Of Canada announces specific share repurchase program as part of its normal course issuer bid
NEW YORK, Jan 27 U.S. President Donald Trump's Cabinet is worth a combined $14 billion, and they are catching flak in recent weeks for confessing an inability to keep track of their vast sums of wealth.
NEW YORK, Jan 27 Kevin Turner has departed Ken Griffin's Citadel LLC less than a year after he joined as chief executive officer of the firm's market-making division, a spokesman confirmed to Reuters Friday.