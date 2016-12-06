UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Dec 6 Zumtobel Group Ag :
* Says outlook on 2016/17: slight improvement in adjusted group EBIT (PY eur 58.7 million)
* Says H1 group adjusted EBIT increases by 23.0% to eur 52.0 million (py eur 42.3 million) driven by improved cost structure in nearly all functional areas
* Says Q2 net profit 15.0 million eur
* Says FX-adjusted decline of 1.5% in group revenues with very different regional trends
* Says negative foreign exchange effects (esp. GBP) will influence the development of revenues and earnings in H2
* Says Q2 revenue 341.6 million eur Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources