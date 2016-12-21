BRIEF-Kaisa Group says Dec total contracted sales about RMB1.38 bln
* group recorded total contracted sales of approximately rmb1.381 billion in december 2016
Dec 21 Buwog Ag
* Buwog says plans to propose long-term policy of paying dividend roughly equal to 60-65 percent of recurring FFO
* Buwog says plans to stick to dividend of 0.69 eur/share until it is able to achieve long-term payout target Further company coverage:
* Says the co plans to sell Fukuoka-based property for 6.08 billion yen on Jan. 31
LONDON, Jan 26 (IFR) - Banco Santander has opened books on an inaugural five-year senior non-preferred bond issue at 135bp area over mid-swaps, according to a lead.