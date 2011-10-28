VIENNA Oct 28 Austria's financial sector is
solid and will not need more state aid anytime soon, Helmut
Ettl, co-head of the FMA markets watchdog, told Austrian radio
in an interview on Friday.
"We are convinced that the Austrian banks are solidly placed
and although there are big challenges they can master these
alone," he said.
"At the moment we see no challenge for the Austrian state to
intervene," he said, noting the government had 6 billion euros
($8.5 billion) left over from its programme for bank
recapitalisations if needed. "We assume these funds will not
have to be touched in the months ahead," he said.
($1 = 0.707 Euros)
(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Sylvia Westall)