VIENNA Oct 28 Austria's financial sector is solid and will not need more state aid anytime soon, Helmut Ettl, co-head of the FMA markets watchdog, told Austrian radio in an interview on Friday.

"We are convinced that the Austrian banks are solidly placed and although there are big challenges they can master these alone," he said.

"At the moment we see no challenge for the Austrian state to intervene," he said, noting the government had 6 billion euros ($8.5 billion) left over from its programme for bank recapitalisations if needed. "We assume these funds will not have to be touched in the months ahead," he said.

($1 = 0.707 Euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Sylvia Westall)