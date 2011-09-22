ISTANBUL, Sept 22 Production shortfalls in Libya and Yemen will limit Austrian energy group OMV's production to below 300,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d) this year, Chief Executive Gerhard Roiss told reporters on Thursday.

"We will be slightly below 300,000 barrels," he said.

Asked about unrest in Yemen, he said: "The situation has worsened politically. This is a very unstable environment." Production there had fallen to around 4,000-6,000 boe/d, he said. OMV had said on Aug. 10 production in Yemen was 7,500 boe/d.

OMV had said in August that its overall production was expected to remain below the 2010 level of 318,000 boe/d because of Arab unrest. (Reporting by Sylvia Westall, Editing by Michael Shields)