VIENNA Oct 10 Investors need not worry about inflation because prices seem set to peak this quarter and fall next year, European Central Bank Governing Council member Ewald Nowotny said on Monday.

"What is not justified -- especially for Austria -- is the fear of inflation," he told a panel discussion when discussing market uncertainties.

"All economic prognoses assume that we have reached the peak of price increases in this quarter and that we are to expect lower inflation rates in 2012." (Reporting by Michael Shields)