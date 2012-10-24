The Committee will closely monitor incoming information on economic and financial
developments in coming months. If the outlook for the labor market does not
improve substantially, the Committee will continue its purchases of agency
mortgage-backed securities, undertake additional asset purchases, and employ its
other policy tools as appropriate until such improvement is achieved in a context
of price stability. In determining the size, pace, and composition of its asset
purchases, the Committee will, as always, take appropriate account of the likely
efficacy and costs of such purchases.
To support continued progress toward maximum employment and price stability,
the Committee expects that a highly accommodative stance of monetary policy will
remain appropriate for a considerable time after the economic recovery
strengthens. In particular, the Committee also decided today to keep the target
range for the federal funds rate at 0 to 1/4 percent and currently anticipates
that exceptionally low levels for the federal funds rate are likely to be
warranted at least through mid-2015.
Voting for the FOMC monetary policy action were: Ben S. Bernanke, Chairman;
William C. Dudley, Vice Chairman; Elizabeth A. Duke; Dennis P. Lockhart; Sandra
Pianalto; Jerome H. Powell; Sarah Bloom Raskin; Jeremy C. Stein; Daniel K.
Tarullo; John C. Williams; and Janet L. Yellen. Voting against the action was
Jeffrey M. Lacker, who opposed additional asset purchases and disagreed with the
description of the time period over which a highly accommodative stance of
monetary policy will remain appropriate and exceptionally low levels for the
federal funds rate are likely to be warranted."