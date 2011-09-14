WASHINGTON, Sept 14 A forced recapitalization of European banks is not necessary nor would it be advantageous, the head of the Institute for International Finance said on Wednesday.

IIF managing director Charles Dallara told a news conference that governments should stabilize the financial environment with more credible policies so that banks can raise capital on their own where necessary.

"Banks need to be able to raise market capital. If they are operating within a more stable regional and global enviroment, I believe they will be able to raise these amounts of capital."

