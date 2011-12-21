WASHINGTON Dec 21 The United States on Wednesday said it had prevailed in a World Trade Organization dispute with the Philippines over barriers to the Southeast Asian country's alcohol market.

“This is an important victory for American distilled spirits producers and workers,” U.S. Trade Representative Ron Kirk said in a statement.

"We urge the Philippine government to comply swiftly with the (WTO) panel and appellate body findings and eliminate the discriminatory treatment of imported distilled spirits in its market.”

(Reporting By Doug Palmer)

((doug.palmer@thomsonreuters.com)(202 898 8341)) Keywords: USA PHILIPPINES/ALCOHOL

(C) Reuters 2011 All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.