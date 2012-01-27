Jan 27 U.S. health regulators said on Friday that they had detained three shipments of Brazilian orange juice, and six from Canada, that tested positive for the fungicide carbendazim.

Two other Brazilian juice shipments tested positive for the fungicide, but the companies decided not to import the juice into the country, the Food and Drug Administration said.

Carbendazim is illegal on citrus in the United States, although it does not pose a safety risk, the FDA said. Shipments that have higher than 10 parts per billion of the fungicide will be detained, and the importers will have 90 days to export or destroy the product.

(Reporting by Anna Yukhananov; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)

