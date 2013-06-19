June 19 Following is the full text of the statement
from the Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee issued
on Wednesday following a two-day meeting on interest rate
policy:
"Information received since the Federal Open Market
Committee met in May suggests that economic activity has been
expanding at a moderate pace. Labor market conditions have shown
further improvement in recent months, on balance, but the
unemployment rate remains elevated. Household spending and
business fixed investment advanced, and the housing sector has
strengthened further, but fiscal policy is restraining economic
growth. Partly reflecting transitory influences, inflation has
been running below the Committee's longer-run objective, but
longer-term inflation expectations have remained stable.
Consistent with its statutory mandate, the Committee seeks
to foster maximum employment and price stability. The Committee
expects that, with appropriate policy accommodation, economic
growth will proceed at a moderate pace and the unemployment rate
will gradually decline toward levels the Committee judges
consistent with its dual mandate. The Committee sees the
downside risks to the outlook for the economy and the labor
market as having diminished since the fall. The Committee also
anticipates that inflation over the medium term likely will run
at or below its 2 percent objective.
To support a stronger economic recovery and to help ensure
that inflation, over time, is at the rate most consistent with
its dual mandate, the Committee decided to continue purchasing
additional agency mortgage-backed securities at a pace of $40
billion per month and longer-term Treasury securities at a pace
of $45 billion per month. The Committee is maintaining its
existing policy of reinvesting principal payments from its
holdings of agency debt and agency mortgage-backed securities in
agency mortgage-backed securities and of rolling over maturing
Treasury securities at auction. Taken together, these actions
should maintain downward pressure on longer-term interest rates,
support mortgage markets, and help to make broader financial
conditions more accommodative.
The Committee will closely monitor incoming information on
economic and financial developments in coming months. The
Committee will continue its purchases of Treasury and agency
mortgage-backed securities, and employ its other policy tools as
appropriate, until the outlook for the labor market has improved
substantially in a context of price stability. The Committee is
prepared to increase or reduce the pace of its purchases to
maintain appropriate policy accommodation as the outlook for the
labor market or inflation changes. In determining the size,
pace, and composition of its asset purchases, the Committee will
continue to take appropriate account of the likely efficacy and
costs of such purchases as well as the extent of progress toward
its economic objectives.
To support continued progress toward maximum employment and
price stability, the Committee expects that a highly
accommodative stance of monetary policy will remain appropriate
for a considerable time after the asset purchase program ends
and the economic recovery strengthens. In particular, the
Committee decided to keep the target range for the federal funds
rate at 0 to 1/4 percent and currently anticipates that this
exceptionally low range for the federal funds rate will be
appropriate at least as long as the unemployment rate remains
above 6-1/2 percent, inflation between one and two years ahead
is projected to be no more than a half percentage point above
the Committee's 2 percent longer-run goal, and longer-term
inflation expectations continue to be well anchored. In
determining how long to maintain a highly accommodative stance
of monetary policy, the Committee will also consider other
information, including additional measures of labor market
conditions, indicators of inflation pressures and inflation
expectations, and readings on financial developments. When the
Committee decides to begin to remove policy accommodation, it
will take a balanced approach consistent with its longer-run
goals of maximum employment and inflation of 2 percent.
Voting for the FOMC monetary policy action were: Ben S.
Bernanke, Chairman; William C. Dudley, Vice Chairman; Elizabeth
A. Duke; Charles L. Evans; Jerome H. Powell; Sarah Bloom Raskin;
Eric S. Rosengren; Jeremy C. Stein; Daniel K. Tarullo; and Janet
L. Yellen. Voting against the action was James Bullard, who
believed that the Committee should signal more strongly its
willingness to defend its inflation goal in light of recent low
inflation readings, and Esther L. George, who was concerned that
the continued high level of monetary accommodation increased the
risks of future economic and financial imbalances and, over
time, could cause an increase in long-term inflation
expectations."