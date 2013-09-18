Sept 18 Following are U.S. economic forecasts issued by the Federal Reserve on Wednesday.

(All figures Q4 over Q4, except jobless rate, which is Q4 average, and all figures in percent) APPROPRIATE TIMING OF FIRST FED FUNDS RATE HIKE (NUMBER OF POLICYMAKERS)

SEPT JUNE MARCH DEC'12 2013 N/A 1 1 2 2014 3 3 4 3 2015 12 14 13 13 2016 2 1 1 1

CENTRAL TENDENCY FORECASTS

Longer Real GDP 2013 2014 2015 2016 Run Sept 2.0 to 2.3 2.9 to 3.1 3.0 to 3.5 2.5 to 3.3 2.2 to 2.5 June 2.3 to 2.6 3.0 to 3.5 2.9 to 3.6 N/A 2.3 to 2.5 Unemployment Sept 7.1 to 7.3 6.4 to 6.8 5.9 to 6.2 5.4 to 5.9 5.2 to 5.8 June 7.2 to 7.3 6.5 to 6.8 5.8 to 6.2 N/A 5.2 to 6.0 PCE Price Index Sept 1.1 to 1.2 1.3 to 1.8 1.6 to 2.0 1.7 to 2.0

2.0 June 0.8 to 1.2 1.4 to 2.0 1.6 to 2.0 N/A

2.0 Core PCE index Sept 1.2 to 1.3 1.5 to 1.7 1.7 to 2.0 1.9 to 2.0

N/A June 1.2 to 1.3 1.5 to 1.8 1.7 to 2.0 N/A

N/A

RANGE OF FOMC PARTICIPANTS' PROJECTIONS

Longer Real GDP 2013 2014 2015 2016 Run Sept 1.8 to 2.4 2.2 to 3.3 2.2 to 3.7 2.2 to 3.5 2.1 to 2.5 June 2.0 to 2.6 2.2 to 3.6 2.3 to 3.8

N/A 2.0 to 3.0 Unemployment Sept 6.9 to 7.3 6.2 to 6.9 5.3 to 6.3 5.2 to 6.0 5.2 to 6.0 June 6.9 to 7.5 6.2 to 6.9 5.7 to 6.4

N/A 5.0 to 6.0 PCE price index Sept 1.0 to 1.3 1.2 to 2.0 1.4 to 2.3 1.5 to 2.3 2.0 June 0.8 to 1.5 1.4 to 2.0 1.6 to 2.3

N/A 2.0 Core PCE index Sept 1.2 to 1.4 1.4 to 2.0 1.6 to 2.3 1.7 to 2.3 N/A June 1.1 to 1.5 1.5 to 2.0 1.7 to 2.3

N/A N/A

Notes:

N/A-not available

Prior forecasts were released on June 19.

The U.S. central bank has said the longer-run projections for growth and unemployment may be interpreted as estimates of rates that appear sustainable in the long run.

The long-run inflation projection may be interpreted as the rate Fed officials see as consistent with their dual objectives of maximum sustainable employment and price stability.