DIARY-Emerging Markets Economic Events to April 28
Jan 30 National Association of Realtors monthly index of pending sales of existing U.S. homes, seasonally adjusted.
Dec Nov NovPrev Dec'12 Pending index 92.4 101.2 101.7 101.3
Dec Nov NovPrev Dec'13/12 Pct change -8.7 -0.3 0.2 -8.8
Pending home sales indices by region, adjusted:
Dec Nov Dec'12 Northeast 74.1 82.6 78.4 Midwest 93.6 100.4 100.5 South 104.9 115.0 112.7 West 85.7 95.0 102.0
FORECAST:
Reuters survey of Wall Street economists forecast:
U.S. Dec pending home sales unchanged
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations