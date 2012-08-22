Aug 22 The following is data on U.S. existing
home sales from the National Association of Realtors (seasonally
adjusted annual rates):
Units Sold (in mlns) July June JunePrev May
July'12
Total Existing Homes 4.47 4.37 4.37 4.62
4.05
Single Family 3.98 3.90 3.90 4.11
3.62
Condos/Co-ops 0.490 0.470 0.470 0.510
0.430
Units Sold, Pct Change July June JunePrev
July'12/11
Total Existing Homes 2.3 -5.4 -5.4
10.4
Single Family 2.1 -5.1 -5.1
9.9
Condos/Co-ops 4.3 -7.8 -7.8
14.0
July June JunePrev May
July'12
Total Median Price 187.3 188.8 189.4 180.3
171.2
Median Pct Change -0.8 4.7 5.0
9.4
Average Price 236.0 238.2 238.8 229.6
220.4
Average Pct Change -0.9 3.7 4.0
7.1
Units Available (mlns) 2.400 2.370 2.390 2.470
3.150
Months' Worth of Supply 6.4 6.5 6.6 6.4
9.3
FORECAST:
Reuters survey of U.S. economists forecast:
U.S. July existing home sales at 4.52 mln unit rate