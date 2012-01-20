WASHINGTON Jan 20 The U.S. Commerce Department on Friday said it was launching an investigation requested by Whirlpool Corp. (WHR.N) that could lead to steep import duties on more than $1 billion of washing machines from South Korea and Mexico.

Whirlpool alleges South Korean producers are selling residential washing machines in the United States at prices 31 percent to 82 percent below fair market values.

It accuses Mexican suppliers of undercutting U.S. prices by 27 percent to 72 percent, the Commerce Department said.

(Reporting By Doug Palmer)

