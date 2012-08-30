Aug 30 Details of the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City's monthly manufacturing index, released on Thursday.

Following are details from the survey: MANUFACTURING SURVEY Aug July (Prev) 6 mos. Composite Index 8 5 5 16 Production 7 2 2 31 Shipments 12 -3 -3 30 New Orders 11 -4 -4 21 Backlog Orders 4 -10 -10 14 Number of employees 2 6 6 16 Average workweek -5 -3 -3 2 Finished product prices 0 0 0 32 Raw product prices 26 18 18 44 Capital expenditures N/A N/A N/A 18 Inventory-materials 16 13 13 2 Inventory-finished goods 13 9 9 10

NOTES:

The survey included 122 responses from manufacturing plants in Colorado, Kansas, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Wyoming, northern New Mexico and western Missouri.

The index is calculated by subtracting the percentage of total respondents reporting decreases from the percentage reporting increases. Index values greater than zero generally suggest expansion, while values less than zero indicate contraction, the Kansas City Fed said.