Sept 19 The following is data on U.S. existing
home sales from the National Association of Realtors (seasonally
adjusted annual rates):
Units Sold (in mlns) Aug July JulyPrev June Aug'11
Total Existing Homes 4.82 4.47 4.47 4.37 4.41
Single Family 4.30 3.98 3.98 3.90 3.91
Condos/Co-ops 0.520 0.490 0.490 0.470 0.500
Units Sold, Pct Change Aug July JulyPrev Aug12/11
Total Existing Homes 7.8 2.3 2.3 9.3
Single Family 8.0 2.1 2.1 10.0
Condos/Co-ops 6.1 4.3 4.3 4.0
Aug July JulyPrev June Aug'11
Total Median Price 187.4 187.8 187.3 188.8 171.2
Median Pct Change -0.2 -0.5 -0.8 9.5
Average Price 235.3 236.2 236.0 238.2 219.5
Average Pct Change -0.4 -0.8 -0.9 7.2
Units Available (mlns) 2.470 2.400 2.400 2.370 3.020
Months' Worth of Supply 6.1 6.4 6.4 6.5 8.2
FORECAST:
Reuters survey of U.S. economists forecast:
U.S. Aug existing home sales at 4.55 mln unit rate