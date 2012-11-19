RPT-INVESTMENT FOCUS-Investors sticking with ETFs in stock picker's market
* Flows to European ETFs hold firm even as correlations break down
Nov 19 The following is data on U.S. existing home sales from the National Association of Realtors (seasonally adjusted annual rates): Units Sold (in mlns) Oct Sept SeptPrev Aug Oct'11 Total Existing Homes 4.79 4.69 4.75 4.83 4.32 Single Family 4.22 4.14 4.21 4.29 3.85 Condos/Co-ops 0.570 0.550 0.540 0.540 0.470 Units Sold, Pct Change Oct Sept SeptPrev Oct12/11 Total Existing Homes 2.1 -2.9 -1.7 10.9 Single Family 1.9 -3.5 -1.9 9.6 Condos/Co-ops 3.6 1.9 0.0 21.3
Oct Sept SeptPrev Aug Oct'11 Total Median Price 178.6 178.3 183.9 184.9 160.8 Median Pct Change 0.2 -3.6 -0.5 11.1 Average Price 226.3 226.6 232.0 233.1 205.9 Average Pct Change -0.1 -2.8 -0.5 9.9 Units Available (mlns) 2.140 2.170 2.320 2.400 2.740 Months' Worth of Supply 5.4 5.6 5.9 6.0 7.6
FORECAST:
Reuters survey of U.S. economists forecast:
U.S. Oct existing home sales at 4.75 mln unit rate
* Flows to European ETFs hold firm even as correlations break down
* Says it orders machinery equipment worth T$1.97 billion ($63.54 million)
TOKYO, Feb 13 Japan's Nikkei share average rose to more than two-week highs on Monday, helped by Wall Street breaking records, a weaker yen and relief that talks between U.S. President Donald Trump and Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe yielded no negative surprises.