Feb 21 The following is data on U.S. existing home sales from the National Association of Realtors (seasonally adjusted annual rates): Units Sold (in mlns) Jan Dec DecPrev Nov Jan'12 Total Existing Homes 4.92 4.90 4.94 4.96 4.51 Single Family 4.34 4.33 4.35 4.36 4.00 Condos/Co-ops 0.580 0.570 0.590 0.600 0.510 Units Sold, Pct Change Jan Dec DecPrev Jan13/12 Total Existing Homes 0.4 -1.2 -1.0 9.1 Single Family 0.2 -0.7 -1.4 8.5 Condos/Co-ops 1.8 -5.0 1.7 13.7