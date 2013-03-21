BRIEF-CBOE Holdings announces election and proration results relating to acquisition of BATS Global Markets
* Cboe holdings announces election and proration results relating to its acquisition of bats global markets
March 21 The following is data on U.S. existing home sales from the National Association of Realtors (seasonally adjusted annual rates): Units Sold (in mlns) Feb Jan JanPrev Dec Feb'12 Total Existing Homes 4.98 4.94 4.92 4.90 4.52 Single Family 4.36 4.37 4.34 4.33 4.01 Condos/Co-ops 0.620 0.570 0.580 0.570 0.510 Units Sold, Pct Change Feb Jan JanPrev Feb13/12 Total Existing Homes 0.8 0.8 0.4 10.2 Single Family -0.2 0.9 0.2 8.7 Condos/Co-ops 8.8 0.0 1.8 21.6
Feb Jan JanPrev Dec Feb'12 Total Median Price 173.6 170.6 173.6 180.2 155.6 Median Pct Change 1.8 -5.3 -3.7 11.6 Average Price 221.7 218.3 221.2 230.6 201.6 Average Pct Change 1.6 -5.3 -4.1 10.0 Units Available (mlns) 1.940 1.770 1.740 1.830 2.400 Months' Worth of Supply 4.7 4.3 4.2 4.5 6.4
FORECAST:
Reuters survey of U.S. economists forecast:
U.S. Feb existing home sales at 5.00 mln unit rate
March 2 Amazon.com Inc blamed human error for the disruption in its cloud services that resulted in widespread glitches for its clients from news sites to government services on Tuesday.
* Nxstage medical announces ce mark for its nxgen hemodialysis system