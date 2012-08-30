Aug 30 The Investment Company Institute on Thursday issued the following money market mutual fund assets report:

"Total money market mutual fund assets decreased by $2.55 billion to $2.571 trillion for the week ended Wednesday, August 29, the Investment Company Institute reported today. Taxable government funds increased by $3.96 billion, taxable non-government funds decreased by $3.76 billion, and tax-exempt funds decreased by $2.75 billion.

Retail: Assets of retail money market funds decreased by $850 million to $886.86 billion. Taxable government money market fund assets in the retail category increased by $110 million to $186.90 billion, taxable non-government money market fund assets increased by $180 million to $511.68 billion, and tax-exempt fund assets decreased by $1.13 billion to $188.28 billion.

Institutional: Assets of institutional money market funds decreased by $1.70 billion to $1.684 trillion. Among institutional funds, taxable government money market fund assets increased by $3.85 billion to $677.29 billion, taxable non-government money market fund assets decreased by $3.93 billion to $925.49 billion, and tax-exempt fund assets decreased by $1.62 billion to $81.48 billion.

ICI reports money market fund assets to the Federal Reserve each week. Revisions are due to data adjustments, reclassifications, and changes in the number of funds reporting. Weekly money market assets for the last 20 weeks are available on the ICI website."

