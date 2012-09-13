MOVES-Santander Corporate & Commercial names new director
Feb 21 Banking firm Santander Corporate & Commercial named Saul Proctor as a director within its financial sponsors team.
Sept 13 Following are U.S. economic forecasts issued by the Federal Reserve on Thursday.
(All figures Q4 over Q4, except jobless rate, which is Q4 average, and all figures in percent) APPROPRIATE TIMING OF FIRST FED FUNDS RATE HIKE (NUMBER OF POLICYMAKERS)
SEPT VS. JUNE VS. APRIL VS. JAN 2012 1 3 3 3
2013 3 3 3 3 2014 2 7 7 5 2015 12 6 4 4 2016 1 0 0 2
CENTRAL TENDENCY FORECASTS COMPARED WITH JUNE FORECASTS
Longer
2012 2013 2014 2015 Run Real GDP Sept 1.7 to 2.0 2.5 to 3.0 3.0 to 3.8 3.0 to 3.8 2.3 to 2.5 June 1.9 to 2.4 2.2 to 2.8 3.0 to 3.5 N/A
2.3 to 2.5 Unemployment Sept 8.0 to 8.2 7.6 to 7.9 6.7 to 7.3 6.0 to 6.8 5.2 to 6.0 June 8.0 to 8.2 7.5 to 8.0 7.0 to 7.7 N/A
5.2 to 6.0 PCE Price Index Sept 1.7 to 1.8 1.6 to 2.0 1.6 to 2.0 1.8 to 2.0 2.0 June 1.2 to 1.7 1.5 to 2.0 1.5 to 2.0 N/A
2.0 Core PCE index Sept 1.7 to 1.9 1.7 to 2.0 1.8 to 2.0 1.9 to 2.0 N/A June 1.7 to 2.0 1.6 to 2.0 1.6 to 2.0 N/A
N/A
RANGE OF FOMC PARTICIPANTS' PROJECTIONS COMPARED WITH JUNE
Longer
2012 2013 2014 2015 Run Real GDP Sept 1.6 to 2.0 2.3 to 3.5 2.7 to 4.1 2.5 to 4.2 2.2 to 3.0 June 1.6 to 2.5 2.2 to 3.5 2.8 to 4.0 N/A
2.2 to 3.0 Unemployment Sept 8.0 to 8.3 7.0 to 8.0 6.3 to 7.5 5.7 to 6.9 5.0 to 6.3 June 7.8 to 8.4 7.0 to 8.1 6.3 to 7.7 N/A
4.9 to 6.3 PCE price index Sept 1.5 to 1.9 1.5 to 2.1 1.6 to 2.2 1.8 to 2.3 2.0 June 1.2 to 2.0 1.5 to 2.1 1.5 to 2.2 N/A
2.0 Core PCE index Sept 1.6 to 2.0 1.6 to 2.0 1.6 to 2.2 1.8 to 2.3 N/A June 1.7 to 2.0 1.4 to 2.1 1.5 to 2.2 N/A
N/A
Notes:
N/A-not available
Prior forecasts are from the FOMC minutes of the June 19-20 meeting.
The U.S. central bank has said the longer-run projections for growth and unemployment may be interpreted as estimates of rates that appear sustainable in the long run.
The long-run inflation projection may be interpreted as the rate Fed officials see as consistent with their dual objectives of maximum sustainable employment and price stability.
* GMS announces launch of secondary public offering of common stock
* First Potomac Realty Trust announces sales of Plaza 500 and One Fair Oaks