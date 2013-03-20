March 20 Following is the full text of the statement
from the Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee issued
on Wednesday following a two-day meeting on interest rate
policy:
"Information received since the Federal Open Market
Committee met in January suggests a return to moderate economic
growth following a pause late last year. Labor market conditions
have shown signs of improvement in recent months but the
unemployment rate remains elevated. Household spending and
business fixed investment advanced, and the housing sector
strengthened further, but fiscal policy has become somewhat more
restrictive. Inflation has been running somewhat below the
Committee's longer-term objective, apart from temporary
variations that largely reflect fluctuations in energy prices.
Longer-term inflation expectations have remained stable.
Consistent with its statutory mandate, the Committee seeks
to foster maximum employment and price stability. The Committee
expects that, with appropriate policy accommodation, economic
growth will proceed at a moderate pace and the unemployment rate
will gradually decline toward levels the Committee judges
consistent with its dual mandate. The Committee also anticipates
that inflation over the medium term likely will run at or below
its 2 percent objective.
To support a stronger economic recovery and to help ensure
that inflation, over time, is at the rate most consistent with
its dual mandate, the Committee decided to continue purchasing
additional agency mortgage-backed securities at a pace of $40
billion per month and longer-term Treasury securities at a pace
of $45 billion per month. The Committee is maintaining its
existing policy of reinvesting principal payments from its
holdings of agency debt and agency mortgage-backed securities in
agency mortgage-backed securities and rolling over maturing
Treasury securities at auction. Taken together these actions
should maintain downward pressure on longer-term interest rates,
support mortgage markets, and help to make broader financial
conditions more accommodative.
The Committee will closely monitor incoming information on
economic and financial developments in coming months. The
Committee will continue its purchases of Treasury and agency
mortgage-backed securities, and employ its other policy tools as
appropriate, until the outlook for the labor market has improved
substantially in a context of price stability. In determining
the size, pace, and composition of its asset purchases, the
Committee will continue to take appropriate account of the
likely efficacy and costs of such purchases as well as the
extent of progress toward its economic objectives.
To support continued progress toward maximum employment and
price stability, the Committee expects that a highly
accommodative stance of monetary policy will remain appropriate
for a considerable time after the asset purchase program ends
and economic recovery strengthens. In particular, the Committee
decided to keep the target range for the federal funds rate at 0
to 1/4 percent and currently anticipates that this exceptionally
low range for the federal funds rate will be appropriate at
least as long as the unemployment remains about 6-1/2 percent,
inflation between one and two years ahead is projected to be no
more than a half percentage point above the Committee's
two-percent longer run goal, and longer-term inflation
expectations continue to be well anchored. In determining how
long to maintain a highly accommodative stance of monetary
policy the Committee will also consider other information,
including additional measures of labor market conditions,
indicators of inflation pressures and inflation expectations,
and readings on financial developments.