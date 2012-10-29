Oct 29 U.S. Commerce Department personal income and
spending estimates, in seasonally adjusted annual rates.
Percent Changes, current dollars
Sep Aug Jul Jun
Personal Income 0.4 0.1 0.2 0.3
Wages/Salaries 0.3 0.1 0.2 0.4
Disposable Income 0.4 0.1 0.2 0.3
Personal Consumption 0.8 0.5 0.4 unch
Durables 1.1 1.3 0.3 0.1
Nondurables 1.7 1.7 0.7 -0.5
Services 0.4 unch 0.3 0.1
Saving Rate, pct 3.3 3.7 4.1 4.4
Percent Changes, chained 2005 dollars
Sep Aug Jul Jun
Personal Consumption 0.4 0.1 0.3 -0.1
Durables 1.3 1.5 0.6 0.2
Nondurables 0.5 0.4 0.5 -0.4
Services 0.2 -0.2 0.2 unch
Disposable Income unch -0.3 0.1 0.2
Percent Changes, chained 2005 dollars
Sep Aug Jul Jun
PCE Price Index 0.4 0.4 0.1 0.1
0.3818 0.4059 0.0589 0.0841
Core PCE Price Index 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.2
0.1141 0.0799 0.0861 0.1761
Mkt-based PCE Price Ind 0.4 0.4 unch 0.1
Mkt-based Core Index 0.1 unch 0.1 0.2
Percent Changes from year ago, chained 2005 dollars
Sep Aug Jul Jun
PCE Price Index 1.7 1.5 1.3 1.5
Core PCE Price Index 1.7 1.6 1.7 1.8
Mkt-based PCE Price Ind 1.7 1.5 1.4 1.6
Mkt-based Core Index 1.6 1.6 1.8 1.9
Current Dollars, in billions
Sep Aug Jul Jun
Personal Income 13,485 13,437 13,419 13,397
Wages/Salaries 6,941 6,920 6,913 6,901
Disposable Income 11,996 11,953 11,938 11,919
Personal Income by sector, current dollars, in billions
Sep Aug Jul Jun
Manufacturing 726 726 732 728
Service Industries 4,586 4,569 4,558 4,552
Government 1,205 1,204 1,201 1,200
Proprietors' Income 1,225 1,211 1,203 1,196
Farm 65 61 57 53
Nonfarm 1,160 1,151 1,146 1,143
Personal Consumption 11,251 11,163 11,103 11,060
Durables 1,232 1,219 1,203 1,200
Nondurables 2,625 2,582 2,539 2,521
Services 7,394 7,362 7,361 7,338
Chained 2005 dollars, in billions
Sep Aug Jul Jun
Personal Consumption 9,661 9,622 9,609 9,577
Durables 1,381 1,363 1,344 1,336
Nondurables 2,114 2,104 2,096 2,085
Services 6,197 6,183 6,193 6,179
Disposable Income 10,301 10,303 10,332 10,321
FORECASTS:
Reuters survey of Wall Street economists forecast:
U.S. Sept. personal income +0.4 pct
U.S. Sept. personal spending +0.6 pct
U.S. Sept. core pce price index +0.1 pct