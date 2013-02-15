BRIEF-Starboard Value reports 6.1 pct stake in Brinks Co
* Starboard Value Lp reports 6.1 percent stake in Brinks co as of March 6 versus 7.9 percent stake as of February 22 - sec filing Source text- http://bit.ly/2mAIyVZ Further company coverage:
Feb 15 Federal Reserve Board report of U.S. industrial production and capacity utilization, seasonally adjusted. Total Industrial: Jan Dec Nov Jan13/12 Production, Pct Change -0.1 0.4 1.4 2.1 Previous Estimates 0.3 1.0 Production Index 98.6 98.7 98.3
Jan Dec Nov Jan'12 Pct of Capacity Use 79.1 79.3 79.1 78.7 Previous Estimates 78.8 78.7
Pct change: Jan Dec Nov Jan13/12 Final Products -0.1 0.3 1.9 2.7 Consumer Goods -0.2 0.4 1.5 Business Equipment 0.1 0.3 3.1 Nonindustrial Supplies 0.3 0.1 1.6 Construc.Supplies -0.1 1.0 2.5 Materials -0.2 0.5 1.0 1.7 Manufacturing Industry -0.4 1.1 1.7 1.7 Durable Goods -0.5 1.0 2.4
Motor Vehicles/Parts -3.2 2.9 5.9 Non-Durable Goods -0.3 1.1 0.8 Mining Industry -1.0 UNCH 0.9 1.8 Utilities Industry 3.5 -4.5 0.6 5.9 SPECIAL AGGREGATES:
Pct change: Jan Dec Nov Jan13/12 High-tech output UNCH -0.9 UNCH -2.1 Industrial output
ex high-tech -0.1 0.4 1.5 2.2 Industrial output
ex cars/parts 0.1 0.2 1.2 1.8 Motor Vehicle Assemblies (million unit annual rates):
Jan Dec Nov
10.35 10.95 10.59 Percent of Capacity: Manufacturing, Mining, Utilities:
(Seasonally Adj.) Jan Dec Nov Jan'12 Manufacturing 77.6 78.0 77.3 77.5 Durable Goods 77.7 78.3 77.6
Motor Vehicles/Parts 76.9 79.6 77.6 Non-Durable Goods 78.8 79.1 78.3 Mining 90.8 91.9 92.0 91.2 Utilities 74.8 72.3 75.9 72.2
FORECAST:
Reuters survey of U.S. economists forecast:
U.S. Jan industrial output +0.2 pct
U.S. Jan capacity use rate 78.9 pct
* Lira weakens more than 1 percent as stronger signal expected
MUMBAI, March 7 India's top e-commerce company Flipkart is holding talks with investors to raise up to $1 billion in one of its biggest funding rounds so far, a source familiar with developments said on Wednesday.