July 22 The following is data on U.S. existing home sales from the National Association of Realtors (seasonally adjusted annual rates): Units Sold (in mlns) June May MayPrev Apr June'12 Total Existing Homes 5.08 5.14 5.18 4.97 4.41 Single Family 4.50 4.55 4.60 4.38 3.93 Condos/Co-ops 0.580 0.590 0.580 0.590 0.480 Units Sold, Pct Change June May MayPrev June13/12 Total Existing Homes -1.2 3.4 4.2 15.2 Single Family -1.1 3.9 5.0 14.5 Condos/Co-ops -1.7 0.0 -1.7 20.8