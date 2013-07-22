July 22 The following is data on U.S. existing
home sales from the National Association of Realtors (seasonally
adjusted annual rates):
Units Sold (in mlns) June May MayPrev Apr
June'12
Total Existing Homes 5.08 5.14 5.18 4.97
4.41
Single Family 4.50 4.55 4.60 4.38
3.93
Condos/Co-ops 0.580 0.590 0.580 0.590
0.480
Units Sold, Pct Change June May MayPrev
June13/12
Total Existing Homes -1.2 3.4 4.2
15.2
Single Family -1.1 3.9 5.0
14.5
Condos/Co-ops -1.7 0.0 -1.7
20.8
June May MayPrev Apr
June'12
Total Median Price 214.2 203.1 208.0 191.8
188.8
Median Pct Change 4.8 6.2 4.8
13.5
Average Price 261.1 251.1 255.3 241.7
238.2
Average Pct Change 4.0 3.9 5.6 1.9
9.6
Units Available (mlns) 2.190 2.150 2.220 2.150
2.370
Months' Worth of Supply 5.2 5.0 5.1 5.2
6.4
FORECAST:
Reuters survey of U.S. economists forecast:
U.S. June existing home sales at 5.25 mln unit rate