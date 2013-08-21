Aug 21 The following is data on U.S. existing home sales from the National Association of Realtors (seasonally adjusted annual rates): Units Sold (in mlns) July June JunePrev May July'12 Total Existing Homes 5.39 5.06 5.08 5.14 4.60 Single Family 4.76 4.48 4.50 4.55 4.09 Condos/Co-ops 0.630 0.580 0.580 0.590 0.510 Units Sold, Pct Change July June JunePrev July13/12 Total Existing Homes 6.5 -1.6 -1.2 17.2 Single Family 6.3 -1.5 -1.1 16.4 Condos/Co-ops 8.6 -1.7 -1.7 23.5