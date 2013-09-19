BRIEF-Sibanye Gold says U.S. government panel to probe its Stillwater deal further
* Sibanye and Stillwater Mining Company received written notification from Committee On Foreign Investment In United States (CFIUS)
Sept 19 The following is data on U.S. existing home sales from the National Association of Realtors (seasonally adjusted annual rates): Units Sold (in mlns) Aug July JulyPrev June Aug'12 Total Existing Homes 5.48 5.39 5.39 5.06 4.84 Single Family 4.84 4.76 4.76 4.48 4.29 Condos/Co-ops 0.640 0.630 0.630 0.580 0.550 Units Sold, Pct Change Aug July JulyPrev Aug13/12 Total Existing Homes 1.7 6.5 6.5 13.2 Single Family 1.7 6.2 6.3 12.8 Condos/Co-ops 1.6 8.6 8.6 16.4
Aug July JulyPrev June Aug'12 Total Median Price 212.1 212.4 213.5 214.0 184.9 Median Pct Change 4.8 6.2 4.8 14.7 Average Price 258.7 259.0 260.1 261.0 233.1 Average Pct Change -0.1 -0.8 -0.3 1.9 11.0 Units Available (mlns) 2.250 2.240 2.280 2.160 2.400 Months' Worth of Supply 4.9 5.0 5.1 5.1 6.0
FORECAST:
Reuters survey of U.S. economists forecast:
U.S. Aug existing home sales at 5.25 mln unit rate
* Canyon reports fourth quarter and 2016 results and provides update on capital program
* Cara reports q4 2016 and 2016 year end results and updates 3 year transformation